From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Traditional Religion Worshipper Association in Osun State has called on religious groups to pray for a peaceful conduct of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The President of the association in Osun, Dr. Seyi Atanda, in a statement made available to our correspondent on Wednesday, threatened that the association will incur Sango and Ogun on whoever attempt to disrupt the peace of the state.

He said, “as we approach the climax of political interplay in Osun, we as spiritualists will continue to pray to God Almighty, make supplications to the terrestrial to have a peaceful electioneering outing.

“Let me state that it is likely that some desperate politicians will attempt a do or die approach and attempt to set Osun on fire, God Olodumare will not allow this to happen.

“I want to enjoin all other religious groups to embark on prayers for a peaceful transition in Osun and admonish trouble makers to stop, or otherwise they will incur the wrath of Sango and Ogun. Osun is peaceful and we want peace for all.

“The government of the day has tried in most spheres, though, we can’t achieve 100percent, lets do constructive criticism and play politics of ideology without raining insults and curses on one another, God through the Deities will appoint the most appropriate to move Osun forward,” he added.

He sympathized with Journalists over the shooting of The Nation Newspaper Correspondent by the police, earning the police to put their house in order and forestall further attacks on newsmen.

