Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which declared Mr Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Osun State.

National Vice Chairman (South West) of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso in a statement issued in Akure, Ondo State, said the judgment was unexpected.

“We must say as a party in the matter, we are shocked at the premise upon which the said verdict was anchored, therefore we are certainly thinking and importantly, in conjunction with our candidate, Senator

Ademola Adeleke, to exploit the only available option to us, by appealing against this decision to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Olafeso said: “It is crucial for us to underscore our fervent believe that justice is the bedrock upon which our democracy rest squarely and without it, despotism shall reign unhindered.

“That will not be the portion of our dear nation, thus we are determined to ensure that we pursue all actions that will give muscle to the electoral desires of the people of Osun State as validly expressed in that election.

“We restate that the APC did not fairly win that election and President Buhari gave this view credence when he publicly described the victory of his party as “remotely controlled,” thereby confirming that power and privileges

were criminally abused by his government and party.

“Most certainly, we shall approach the Supreme Court for final adjudication on this matter. We appeal to PDP members and supporters in Osun State to be law abiding and shun all provocations. There is certainly another judicial dawn that beckons,” he added.