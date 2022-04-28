From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Yiaga Africa, has disclosed plans to deploy 560 indigenous observers to monitor the accreditation, voting and counting process during the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

The Programme Manager in charge of the election, Paul James, disclosed this in Osogbo, the state capital, on Thursday, during the WatchingTheVote roundtable discussion with Journalists in the state, yesterday.

He further explained that the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) is an election day observation methodology that leverages statistics and technology for the observation of the process of voting, counting and tallying of results.

He said, “with the results assembled from the sampled polling units, a citizen observer group can release projected estimates and verify the accuracy of results declared by the election management body.

“Using this methodology, observer reports are sent via SMS to a central database which enables #WatchingTheVote to analyse and share timely findings on the conduct of the election in near real-time.

Speaking on the essence of a democratic society, Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu, a board member of Yiaga Africa, stressed that democracy must be safeguarded and political holders held accountable.

Nwagwu stated that attention should be shifted from who wins in real-time to the pre-election and election processes which he said truly determines if the poll was credible.

He charged journalists to be abreast of the contents of the 2022 electoral act and follow up on its provisions.

Nwagwu noted that journalists must be trained adequately as the present time is sensitive due to the approaching election in the state.

He said, “we must correctly manage information in this sensitive period that we are in. Training of reporters before the election is essential due to its sensitivity.

“Yiaga Africa is supportive of the process determine bring about the capacity building of journalists and observers who will feed the public with accurate information,” he added.