From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Yiaga Africa has expressed fear that the July 16 governorship election in Osun State may be undermined by the utterances of political parties, vote-buying and thuggery activities.

The Director of Programme, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, disclosed this in Osogbo on Wednesday during a press conference on the pre-election observation jointly addressed with a board member, Ezenwa Nwagu.

According to Yiaga Africa, the political and security atmosphere has remained tensely unpredictable with the security agency describing every Local Government Area as a potential flashpoint.

“Yiaga Africa’s pre-election reports have revealed the activities of cultists and political thugs in some local government areas (LGA) as capable of threatening the peaceful and credible conduct of the election, if not contained. In addition to this threat, there are also attempts by some political mercenaries to manipulate the process right from the pre-election stage.