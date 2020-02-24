Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has assured that the South West Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun would stimulate economic development, peace and prosperity if it is put in place.

In the same vein, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, declared that if the bill was passed, the security outfit would guarantee security, especially on highways, remote areas, waterways, hinterlands among other places.

The duo stated these in Osogbo on Monday, during the public hearing on Amotekun at the Assembly complex Abere.

Oyetola who was represented by his deputy, noted that peace and security were the principal factors for business and investment.

He said: “If Amotekun works, investment windows will be open. Amotekun will give wings to the Osun Economic and Investment Summit as well as the Osun Investment Promotion Agency which are our windows to economic and industrial transformation.

“No state or nation can be stronger than the quality of its laws. Amotekun is as strong as we elect to make it, especially at this public hearing, which outcomes shall polish and enrich its legal outlook and determine the quality of the peace and prosperity we enjoy,” the governor stressed.

Owoeye, further assured that Amotekun would assist the police and other security agencies to carry out lawful activities that would maintain law and order in the state with a view to ensuring security of lives and property.

He added that recruitment of Amotekun corps would reduce the rate of unemployment in the state and the southeestern states at large.

Owieye, however, called for public support to ensure success of the security programme.

He added that Section 24 of the constitution provides that “it shall be the duty of every citizen to make positive and useful contributions to the advancement, progress and well-being of the community where he resides.”

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisation (NACOMYO) representative at the public hearing Jamiu Adeyemi, called on the Osun House of Assembly to consider worship centres as places to post Amotekun corps to, noting that such places were soft targets for criminals.

Prof Aliyu Alao of African Security Forum urged the House of Assembly to ensure that people in the diaspora are actively taken care in the bill.

According to him, African Security Forum underscored the importance of ensuring annual report on the Amotekun Corps.

This, he noted, would create room for checks and balances on the operations.

A traditional ruler, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdrasheed Olabomi, advocated involvement of traditional rulers in the running of the Amotekun since they are key stakeholders in security issues in their domains.