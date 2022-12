From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Suspected hoodlums on Thursday evening set the palace of Aree of Iree the headquarters of Boripe North Local Council Development Area of Osun State, on fire.

It was gathered that the arrest of Aogun, Chief Soliu Atoyebi, by security operative infuriated the angry youths who launched an attack on the palace and set a building inside the palace on fire.