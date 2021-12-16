From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on Thursday imposed two hours of community service on a middle-aged man, Ridwan Yakub, who stole engine block because of hunger.

The convict who was crying in the court, admitted guilty of the offence, saying hunger led him into stealing.

Asked why he can not be riding a motorcycle, the convict said he has no job and doesn’t know how to ride a motorcycle.

The police prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the convict committed the crime on October 15, 2021, when he entered the workshop of one Lukman Azeez and stole his stock engine block valued at N150, 000.

The prosecution said the convict committed the crime at Okinni in Egbedore local government area of the state and sold the engine block.

He informed the court that the convict had run away before he was later arrested on December 15, 2021.

The complainant, Azeez, also informed the court that he has forgiven the convict and urged the court to be lenient with him.

The Magistrate, MA Olatunji, imposed two hours of community service on the convict and warned him never to go back into crime.

Magistrate Olatunji said the police should monitor the convict within the court and release him after the service.

