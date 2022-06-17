From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said his capacity to deliver good government has been the major reason he is seeking a second term.

He said he decided not to engage in abuse with his opponents because he has something good to offer the people of the state.

Oyetola who spoke in Egbedore and Ejigbo gocal government areas promised that his second term would be better than the first which he said began with distraction by litigations.

He appealed to the electorate not to give their voters card in exchange for money. “I don’t usually talk about my opponent. I know what I can do and that is what I am telling people. I am sure of my capacity to govern this state. My records in the last three and half years are there.

“It is God that has been doing it for me. I have confidence because God is with me. I appeal to those of you that have not collected PVCs to go and collect them. Don’t let anybody collect your voter card. I don’t make empty promises. What I can not do, I will not promise it.

Chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun, called on the aggrieved members to return to the party and work for the reelection of the governor.

The Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyesosin, commended Oyetola for the construction of the Ede/Ejigbo road, urging him not to forget his town if reelected.

