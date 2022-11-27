From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Some hoodlums on Sunday stormed the venue of the inauguration of Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State and injured five Amotekun corps.

The hoodlums who stormed the stadium while the governor was entering launched an attack on the Amotekun corps and started beating them.

The hoodlums also went to Ojuirin Olaiya and Old-garage motor parks to take over the parks from Kazeem Oyewale aka Asiri Eniba who was accused of belonging to the APC.