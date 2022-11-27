From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
Some hoodlums on Sunday stormed the venue of the inauguration of Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State and injured five Amotekun corps.
The hoodlums who stormed the stadium while the governor was entering launched an attack on the Amotekun corps and started beating them.
The hoodlums also went to Ojuirin Olaiya and Old-garage motor parks to take over the parks from Kazeem Oyewale aka Asiri Eniba who was accused of belonging to the APC.
The Field Commander of Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu said, “five of our men were attacked at the venue of swearing-in, adding that “the hoodlums that attacked our men are criminals that are involved in robbery, drug, stealing among others which we have arrested their gang members at a point.
“They are only hiding under the political party to launch such an attack on us. It has nothing to do with politics. We will not be intimidated by such an attack. We will get rid of them with the support of the government,” Shittu added.
Two policemen were reportedly injured by the hoodlums while some residents also sustained injuries during the attack.
Leave a Reply