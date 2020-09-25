Indigenes of Osun State living in Ondo State have pledged their support for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 governorship election.

They expressed readiness to work for Akeredolu based on his welfare programme and inclusive government he had been running for over three and half years.

The leader of the group, Mr Folarin Ayede speaking during a visit to the state secretariat of the APC in Akure said: “before, all the past governors in Ondo State have had something that always worked against us, until Rotimi Akeredolu came on board and took the issues of non indigenes residing in the state as priority. He did appoint some of us into high positions in his government.

“We are mobilising our members in the state for his re-election. For all he has done and the much more he has promised to do for us is something to hold on to. We expect a record high number of indigenous voters, especially, from Osun State to vote in his favour at the October 10 poll,” he assured.

Responding, the state chairman of the APC, Mr Adetimehin said, “Osun indigenes in our party are doing well, they are very faithful party people who always stand by the party. They have remained committed to the ideals and ideologies of the progressives.”

Adetimehin, particularly, thanked the Chairman of APC in Osun State, Mr Gboyega Famodun for leading the delegation to the party secretariat.

He expressed satisfaction in the confirmation by the group that the Osun indigenes living in Ondo will cast their votes for the party in the coming election.

He recalled that when Osun State was in the fold of the opposition, God used the progressive states, including Ondo to provide support for them in their governorship election.

He said though Ondo remains in the hands of the progressive party, yet, the support of the Osun State APC is needed to get the party in Ondo to the promised land.

Mr Adegboyega Famodun, the Chairman of APC in Osun State, commended the operational system of the Ondo State APC towards the coming election.

He reiterated the need to be fervent and to remain committed to the course of rallying the party to a resounding victory.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the improvement witnessed in the last Edo election.

Meanwhile, the INEC has solicited the support of traditional rulers in Ondo for the success of the election

even as it urged traditional rulers in Ondo to help promote peace and ensure the electorate complied with COVID-19 protocols during the poll.

The INEC Chairman, made the appeal on Thursday when he met with the traditional rulers in the state.

Yakubu said that the meeting was to solicit the traditional rulers’ support to impress on their subjects the need to maintain peace and shun violence all through the process leading to the election and after.

He said that while the election was taking place in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, INEC was working to ensure safety, based on advice from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.