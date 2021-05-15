Beneficiaries of Osun Free Train Service have described the government’s gesture as not only commendable but also a sustainable relief to transport hurdles.

The free train beneficiaries applauded government’s social protection programmes, saying they have impacted positively on the people’s lives.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has successfully sustained the free train service as part of efforts to provide succour and relief for the citizens who reside outside the state during festive periods, particularly the holidaymakers that wish to celebrate festivities with their loved ones.

While addressing journalists shortly after they alighted from the train at the Osogbo Terminal of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, some of the beneficiaries eulogised the government for sustaining the gesture since its introduction.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Isa Haruna, who boarded the train from Lagos, described his experience to Osogbo as unquantifiable, memorable and adventurous.

Haruna lauded the state government for taking the initiative as a priority despite the present socioeconomic realities, noting that the positive impacts of the good gesture had helped to permanently register the progressive government in the heart of the masses, particularly the citizens of the state who are the direct beneficiaries of the initiative.

He said the free train service had really helped to eliminate unforeseen circumstances of possible road mishaps, particularly during festive periods.

According to him, the provision of the free train service has in no doubt provided succour and relief to him and other indigenes of the state and beyond who have come home to celebrate with their families.

“I am highly impressed with this gesture coming from our government in Osun. I boarded the train in Lagos to come to Osogbo to celebrate Eid-el-fitr with my family who are residing here. It gladdens my heart that I had a very smooth and remarkable experience all through.” Miss Folashade Olateru and Mrs. Abiola Oyerinde described their experience as fantastic and worthwhile.

The duo who boarded the train from Lagos noted that the provision of the free train service had afforded them the opportunity to come home and celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with their loved ones.