Osun Government on Friday continued the distribution of the rice component of the relief items donated to the State by the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

It will be recalled that the State Government on Wednesday took delivery of 40,332 of 10kg bags of the rice component of CACOVID palliatives aimed at cushioning the adverse effects of Coronavirus on vulnerable members of the society.

The State government had adopted a strategic distribution process that captures every segment of the society, which is to ensure that items get to those who really need them.

Leaders of several associations in the State, including market women association, Babaloja association, Tricycle owners association, Motorcycle Owners Association, among others, were seen at the State Civil Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo on Friday afternoon collecting their members’ shares of the bags of rice.

Speaking to journalists shortly after receiving the share of his members, PRO, Babaloja, State of Osun, Alhaji Rasak Olasunkanmi Yusuf, said “we are grateful to CACOVID for the donation, we equally thank Osun Government for the gesture. It shows transparency and accountability on the part of the government. What they have done show that the government is one that truly cares for its people.”

Earlier on Thursday, leaders of the Muslim and Christian Associations, Civil Society Organisations, vulnerable groups, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, various communities, among others, had come to obtain the rice for their members.