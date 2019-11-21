Panelists at the ongoing 2019 Economic and Investment Summit holding in Osogbo, has identified Osun State as investment destination in Nigeria.

Osun was also adjudged as one of the few states that have the potential that can accelerate industrial, commercial and infrastructure developments in Nigeria.

It was evaluated as a state with unique potential that spread across sectors and all spheres of human endeavours.

Speaking at Day 2 Session of the summit, the panelists, including the CEO, Niger Delta Power Holding, Chiedu Ugbo; Stanbic IBTC China Coverage Manager, Zhou Bin; Country Director, Halcrow Infrastructures, Tomiwa Aregbesola; CEO, Chapel Hill Denham Group, Bolaji Balogun, and Nasir Giwa, vice president, Power and Gas, Siemens, described Osun as a socioeconomic haven.

The panelists, who spoke on the topic: “Developing Infrastructure to Support Industrial Development and Economic Growth,” acknowledged the economic opportunities created by the state through infrastructure development.

They urged investors to tap from the abundant resources that Osun is blessed with as the state had made significant changes in all the sectors of the economy, particularly in the education, infrastructure and agriculture.

While describing the state as an industrial hub, the panelists urged the state government not to relent in its efforts to woo investors by showcasing its potential.

Also, some of the panelists, who spoke on the need for the state to unlock potential in culture, tourism and creative economy for sustainable development, said there was a need for the government to do more to ensure drastic change in the sector.

They described Osun as a tourist destination and investment haven, saying the state is primed to contribute significantly to the growth of the sector to generate employment opportunities.

One of the panelists, Tunde Kelani, CEO Mainframe Film and Television Production, said: “There is need to develop and upgrade all the tourist centres to make them attractive.”

They called for Public Private Partnership to galvanise the socioeconomic potential of the state to make it a pace setter for development.