The parents of the late Idris Ajibola, who was allegedly chased to death by yet-to-be-identified police officers, said they were seeking justice to serve as a deterrent to erring security officers in the country.

The parents of the deceased said this as the Osun Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra Judicial Killings resumed hearing yesterday.

Mrs. Titilayo Ajibola, mother of the deceased, while addressing journalists after tendering some documents as exhibits through her counsel before the panel, insisted that the Police and other concerned authorities must fish out the killers of her son and pay the family a sum of N5 billion as compensation. This is even as the panel disclosed that it had received two more petitions, making 34 petitions before it. It adjourned the Ajibola case to February 19, for further hearing.

Mr. Kehinde and Mrs. Titilayo Ajibola, parents of the deceased, had approached the panel to seek justice for the killing of their son. Addressing journalists after the public hearing of their petition, the counsel to the petitioners, Barrister Kanmi Ajibola, said the parents insisted on the payment of N5 billion as compensation in order to teach the police an unforgettable lesson.