At the resumed sitting of the Osun Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality Human Rights Violations and Related Extra-Judicial Killings yesterday, three petitioners appealed to it to prevail on the government and the Nigeria Police to award them N125million compensation for the gruesome killing of one Mr. Rafiu Ajani.

The petitioners were seeking compensation on account of different forms of brutality meted out to them by the overzealous police officers on February 17, 2001.

According to them, the incident occurred at Obeira police checkpoint, Okene area of Kogi State, where three armed police officers gruesomely killed eight out of 10 occupants in the vehicle.

Narrating the ordeal while being led in evidence by his counsel on how he narrowly escaped death, one of the petitioners, Mr. Sulaimon Badmus, said he escaped when the officers ran after one of the victims that wanted to run away.

He said the three fully armed police officers killed eight out of 10 passengers in the vehicle that conveyed him on that fateful day.

The petitioner said the erring police officers were met at the checkpoint along Okene road, and were allowed to check the vehicle after which they started grumbling because of the cash they saw in the vehicle.

“On that fateful day, I chartered a bus from Osogbo to Benue State, but the driver took eight other passengers along the way who were going to Katsina State to buy rams because it was during Sallah festival.

“But when we got to Obeira, Okene axis of Kogi State, we met three fully-armed police officers on our way. The driver stopped and they accosted us, but when the officers saw a huge amount of money in our possession to purchase rams, they started misbehaving and asked us to follow them.

“We were deceived by the erring officers because we were told that they were taking us to the station, not knowing they were taking us to the forest. They tied our hands and one of the passengers that attempted to escape was gunned down immediately.

“They poured petrol on us with an intention to set us ablaze. But when they ran after one of us that attempted to run, it was in that instance that I struggled to escape with one other passenger. Unfortunately, the remaining passengers were burnt to death, including the driver,” Badmus said.