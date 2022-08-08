From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun Masterminds (TOM), a civil society group, has called for the investigation and punishment of any security found culpable of involving in extrajudicial killings and rights violations, particularly in the recent killings in Osun State.

TOM Executive Director Dr Wasiu Adedokun-Alli, at a press conference in Osogbo on Monday, commended the disbandment of the police tactical squad, saying “we demand that all members of the squad are debriefed and those found culpable of having been involved in extrajudicial killings and right violations be immediately sanctioned.”

The group also tasked the police and other security agencies in the state to collaborate, arrest and bring to justice all known and unknown members of the violent groups responsible for the killings in the state, particularly from the period of the last governorship election in the state and now.

“We are aware of deployments to the Governor-Elect of the state by the police hierarchy and while the same is by rules of engagement, we demand that the deployed officers be thoroughly examined to ensure that none of the officers has a record of human rights abuse or previously indicted by any panel or body known to the law.

“We urge Osun citizens to cooperate with the security agencies by exposing undesirable elements within their communities while reposing confidence in the security agencies not to compromise the security of lives and properties,” the group added.

Meanwhile, our correspondent has gathered that the controversial police officer, CSP Adekunle Omoyele, who was accused of killing two persons on Friday in Ede, has been appointed as the Chief Security Officer to the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

A posting letter with Ref No: CH.5360/FS/FHQ/ABJ/V.29/40, obtained by our correspondent, revealed that Omoyele was appointed alongside four others, as CSO, Camp CMDT, Escort Comm., Aide-de-camp and Admin Officer to the governor-elect.

The letter was signed by AIG Force Secretary, Hafiz Inuwa and dated 3rd August 2022.

Police Public Relations Officer Yemisi Opalola said: “They told me that the deceased dragged a gun with Omoyele and no law says if you see anybody that attempted to kill you, you should not kill the person.”