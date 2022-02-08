From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Pensioners and workers under the aegis of Joint Labour Movement in Osun State have written Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, demanding immediate commencement of payment of salary and pension arrears.

A letter written to the governor by the Chairmen and Secretaries of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), dated February 7, 2022, urged the governor to begin implementation of the agreement on promotion.

The union called on the governor to give financial effect to promotion with effect from November 1, 2021, and payment of four-month reductions to certain categories of workers.

They also demanded immediate payment of cooperative deductions of monthly salaries which form part of monthly salaries of the affected workers for the month of June 2019, April, May and June 2020.

“Joint Labour Movement hereby call for “immediate release” of circular for the implementation of nominal promotions and conversions spanning 2019-2021.

“The movement hereby calls for immediate commencement of the defrayment of arrears of salaries and pensions as earlier agreed,” the letter added.