From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Justice Kudirat Akano of an Osun State High Court sitting in Ede on Monday jailed a 50-year-old man, Aborisade Oluwaseyi, for selling his friend’s property without his consent.

The convict who was said to be a land agent was found guilty on six count charges bordering on advance fee fraud, unlawful entry, and land grabbing.

The state prosecutor, Dele Akintayo, told the court that the convict committed the crime in 2016 at Ayedun community, Arulogun extension, Ede, while he sold the property of his friend, Adekunle Beyioku without his consent.

Akintayo informed the court that the convict was asked by his friend to monitor two acres of land for him before he travelled abroad.

He said the convict sold the land while the owner was abroad and thereby committed offences contrary to the law.

The prosecutor called four witnesses and tendered eleven exhibits to prove his case.

Justice Akano agreed that the case against the convict has been established and thereby sentenced him on each of the charges ranging from one to seven years imprisonment with an option of a N1 million fine.

She ordered that the property should be restituted to the owner with immediate effect.