From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government on Tuesday launched a feedback website for easy access of residents to the government.

The website was launched through the State’s Civic Engagement Centre to further bridge the gaps between government and the people.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said the website was designed to deepen and afford residents the opportunity of direct contact with the government and its activities through modern technology.

Oyintiloye, who noted that the platform would also have the opportunity to express their opinion about government programmes and how it’s affecting them.

He said the web platform was designed in a way that residents could drop their enquiry or complaints and also call the government whenever the need arises on the quick response dedicated lines and email address on it.

Oyintiloye stated that it was not possible for government to reach out to all residents individually, hence the design of the platform where they can reach the government and in return government can reach them via the platform.

“The website is designed in such a way that people can drop their complaints and enquiries for government’s attention and can also call government in any of the quick response dedicated lines and email address provided on the platform.

“It will serve as a feedback mechanism between the government and the people in the areas of development as well as government policies and programmes.

“Through the website, activities of govt especially in the rural areas will be further projected to the outside world.

“It will also create avenue for partnership with many multi nationals and NGOs with interest in the improved living condition for rural dwellers”, he said.

Oyintiloye, who appreciated the governor for establishing the centre, said it had been interfacing with the people across all social strata in a bid to promote social democratic ideals through inclusive and participatory governance.

He said the centre was also bridging the gap between government and the people, through which all social strata were organized and encouraged to take active role in policy formulation process.

Oyintiloye said this has ensured harmonious living and accelerated development through listening, responsiveness, inclusiveness and robust engagement.

He said since 2020 when the centre was created, it had been interfacing with the people across all social strata with a view to getting them involved in governance process, feel their pulse towards government policies and programmes.

He said the centre had also been able to engage the people of the state via its different programmes.

Oyintiloye said some of programmes includes; Governor’s Family Meeting with informal groups, Community/ Rural Engagement, Engagement with Non-Indigenes, Market/ Park rally, among others.

He said the agency also held separate engagement programs with Farmers, women, youths, traditional councils/community leaders, trader unions, and religious bodies, among others.

“The agency had also been able to engage with non-Indigenous communities in the state to enhance inclusive governance and peaceful coexistence”, he said.

Oyintiloye also said that since inception, more than 1000 communities had been visited by the officials of the centre across the state.

He said, “under Advocacy and Enlightenment, government”s policies and programme were propagated and feedback gotten from the people.

“Under this platform, market rally was held in about 50 markets, and over 200 faith based organisations comprising of both Christian and Islamic religion were visited.

“50 Traditional leaders and Opinion moulders have been engaged with a view to feel their pulse about government activities as well as giving their elderly and statesmanly advice.

“What we are doing is to facilitate an open and more accountable leadership that builds citizens trust in our government.”