Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A yet to be identified middle-aged man in an apparent suicide jumped into a river in Osun on Thursday.

Daily Sun gathered that all efforts by the police and firefighters to rescue him were futile as his whereabouts inside the river could not be ascertained.

The incident attracted a crowd of passers-by and sympathisers who stopped at the scene to catch a glimpse of the incident.

It was learnt that the man allegedly took the action to take his life but did not disclose his reason for doing so.

An eye witness said the victim’s action might be linked to the life challenges and frustration sweeping through the society at the moment.