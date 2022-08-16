From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on Tuesday remanded a 36-year-old man, Yusuf Hammed, in Ilesa correctional centre for unlawful possession of a gun and cartridges.

He was arraigned on three count-charge bordering on conspiracy to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm and cartridges.

Police prosecutor Fatoba Temitope told the court that the defendant conspired with others, now at large, to commit the alleged crime.

The defendant was said to have possessed one locally cut-to-size single barrel and two live cartridges which he could not give a satisfactory account of how he got them.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant committed the offence on the 9th of August 2022, in front of the House of Assembly complex, Abere Area, Osogbo.

The alleged crimes, according to the charge sheet obtained by our correspondent, contravened sections 516 of the criminal code and sections 4 and 27(1) b (1) of the Firearms Act Cap 28 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2004.

But, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the three count-charges levelled against him by the police.

The magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, ordered that the accused person be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre and directed defence counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo, to file a formal application for the bail of his client.

Magistrate Ayilara thereby adjourned the case to September 5, for mention.