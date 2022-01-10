From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Another seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the human parts purportedly found with Wasiu Ganiyu 35, and his 21-year-old wife, Muizat, in Osun state, Daily Sun has gathered.

The husband and wife were arrested by the operatives of Western Nigerian Security Networks (Amotekun Corps) on 5th January, 2022 while in possession of the fresh human trunk of a yet to be ascertained victim at Okefia area near Igege, Olaoluwa Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered yesterday that investigation has led to the arrest of another seven suspects including a traditional title holder in the state.

The human parts was reportedly found in a Ghana-Must-Go bag at the residence of Ganiyu and Muizat.

The other suspects arrested are: Lawal Ibraheem,25, Adiatu Rufus,19, Fatola Niyi,45, Emiola Akeem,42, Chief Amusan ,64, Alaba Oyeniran,31, and Oyekola Ibarheem, 20. It was gathered that the suspects have been handed over to the Department of State Security(DSS), for further investigation.

The Field Commander of Amotekun Corps, Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said that security operatives are investigating the matter, adding that the exhibits found in their possession have been released to service.