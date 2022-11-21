From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

As the Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke prepares to take over power on November 27, The Osun Masterminds (TOM), said the coming administration is expected to continue the practice of prudence as laid down by the outgoing government of Adegboyega Oyetola.

The group in a monthly State of the State address on Monday said Adeleke is inheriting a government that has run on frugality and prudence over the last four years, saying “we first expect him to continue this practice of intentional prudence, block all financial leakages and ensure optimal utilization of the State’s resources.”

Speaking on behalf of the group at a press conference, the Executive Director of TOM, Dr Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, said “after ensuring fiscal discipline, the incoming Governor must also find creative ways to rapidly boost the State’s revenue through the exploitation of the State’s almost limitless Agriculture and Tourism potentials.

“He must also exploit the State’s strategic geographical location about other States in the South-West, to develop the State’s trade potentials.

“It also must be stated that the incoming Governor must not allow bitterness around him such that he will attempt to discontinue the good legacies of his predecessor. He must continue the policies of the outgoing government that are pro-people and only seek to deliver optimal results with them. Government is a continuum and thus, policies must be sustained for the greater good.”

Also, the group commended Oyetola for his handling of the affairs of the state despite the “precarious state he met Osun, particularly at the brink of insolvency and irredeemable indebtedness.

“We understand the burden of civil service distrust that he inherited. We also understand the critical situation he met in the State’s education system and other parts of the State’s life.

“We dare say that only a few administrators have the temerity and sincerity of purpose to manage a State that was in the state he inherited and attempt to make the best of it.

“We particularly commend the Governor’s frugal management of the State’s very scarce resources to ensure full payment of salaries, settlement of a sizeable amount of pension arrears, implement lots of developmental policies, especially in education and still do commendably well with infrastructural development.”

They, however, advised Oyetola to work with the incoming Governor and his team, to ensure a seamless transition, in the interest of the State and her people.