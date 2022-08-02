From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 65-year-old woman, Oluyemi Tunmise, who was declared missing on Saturday, July 30, in Ilesa, Osun State, has been found dead.

It was gathered that one eye of the woman has been plucked by suspected ritualists.

Findings showed that Tunmise was found dead on her farm at Fadahunsi Area, Ilesa, on Monday, August 2, around 11:30am.

The Osun Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

She explained that one eye of the woman was plucked by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Opalola stated that the police has visited the scene but the family of the deceased refused to allow police to take the corpse to the mortuary.