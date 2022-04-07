From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has, apologized to the Chief Medical Director and the extended management of Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, over an attack on staff by some youths of Iwoland.

The monarch, who apologized in behalf of people of Iwo, described the action of the youths as ‘unruly and indecent.’

It was gathered that the youths were furious over the death of their parent and transfered aggression to the management by attacking the hospital.

A statement signed by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads “on behalf of the reasonable people of Iwo Kingdom, I hereby appeal to the Chief Medical Director and the extended management body of Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo against the unruly, indecent and uncouth attacked on members of staff by six Iwo youths who attacked some members of staff of the health facility in reaction to the death of their parent on admission at the health facility.

“No doubt, the perpetrators conducted themselves in an uncultured manner affecting public peace and human dignity. As a responsible king, I don’t tolerate immoral act. I’ve scolded them and they were sober. They came crying and pledged to turn a new leaf.

“Their action is against what I preach. I appeal for forgiveness on their behalf. They have realized their mistake and pledged to subsequently conduct themselves in an upright and honourable manner.

“I extend my appeal to the Osun Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Association of Resident Doctors of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Doctors and Nurses who were direct victims of the assault.

“Please, consider the future of these children. They are graduates. Sending them to prison may jeopardize their future. Realising today’s mistake may enhance rethink for their future public conducts.

“With utmost sense of respect for human dignity, and the Holy month of Ramadan, I once again seek your forgiveness for the perpetrators. Your singular forgiveness may turn them a new leaf to teach others on moral public conduct.”