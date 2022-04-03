From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Edingbon of Edemosi, in Ila Local Government of Osun State, Oba Samuel Olaniyan, has cited insecurity as reason for his refusal to sleep in the town.

The monarch who said, “do you want Fulani to kidnap me,” described allegations against him by the community as unfounded.

The people of Edemosi had given the traditional ruler of the town, 7-day ultimatum to return to the town.

A copy of letter written to the monarch, Commissioner of Police in Osun, Olawale Olokode, and the AIG Zone 11, on 1st April, alleged that the monarch has not slept in the town in the last four years when he became a king in the town.

The letter signed by community youth leader, Sunday Awosin, Secretary, Dapo Awosina and the community women leader, Fatodun Dupeola, was made available to our Correspondent in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to the community, Oba Samuel Olaniyan was installed as Edemosi king since four years ago but neither passed a night nor sleep at Edemosi Community for a day.

The community in their letter said, “we are giving him 7days to relocate to Edemosi and stop ruling us from Ila-orangun.”

They warned the monarch to withdraw the suspension letter given the High Chief, Abiodun Awojide (Obaala of Edemosi) and chief Aniyikaye Awowale (Akogun of Ede), and also write a letter of apology to all Edemosi women for the insult and embarrassment meted on them on the 12th March, 2022 during the community meeting in the palace.

Also demanded within the ultimatum period is the end to imposition of taxes and land grabbing by the monarch.

“If the king who is expected to be our defender, chief security officer of the community could abandoned his subjects and chose to live and rule from another community cannot prove his allegiance either to the community nor the subjects. The weekly visitation is no longer tolerated and negate the culture and custom of Edemosi Community. All the past kings resided and lived in Edemosi Community,” the letter added.

But, when contacted, Oba Olaniyan debunked the allegations against him by the community, saying his predecessor suspended the Chiefs for allegedly using their office as chiefs to defraud the community.

“I built a school and employed teachers which I pay in the last one and half year now. I facilitated road that is near completion. I bought a 500kv transformer.

“If you sleep in the town, Fulani are in that town. Do you want Fulani to kidnap me? I have a personal house there. This is a town that is in darkness. I bought 26 poles to light up the town.

“My predecessor suspended them. They collect money from people and spend it. They collect money on my behalf. In fact, I suppose to lock them up,” the monarch stated.