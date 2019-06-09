Omoniyi Salaudeen

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has cleared the air on the motive behind his periodic leadership prayers, saying it is in the interest of the public in the face of challenges currently facing the country.

During a special prayer session which he organized in honour of Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, the Oluwo said prayers for leaders is the responsibility of the led.

He declared that divine instruction rather than religion or politics inspired him to pray for leaders in the country to succeed in steering the ship of the nation to a safer destination.

The traditional ruler described every leader as anointed, pointing out that prayer for spiritual direction from God is a mark expected of every patriotic citizen, irrespective of religious and party affiliate.

“I launch the prayer for Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State to sustain his good beginning, built on legacies of his predecessor and improve the tempo of digital governance of Aregbesola. Oyetola is an asset with dynamic intellect to lead Osun State to a greater height among other states of the federation. I have no doubt in my mind that he would earn second term with this steady progress,” he said.

In his response, the representative of the governor, Dr. Rafiu Uzamot, expressed Governor Oyetola’s appreciation to the Oluwo for his compassionate, doggedness and unrepentant progressive leadership to the people of Iwo and its environs.

Dr. Uzamot charged Osun citizens to embrace digital governance in Osun State at taking her people to the next level. He implored religious leaders and other traditional rulers to borrow a leaf from Oluwo.