Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Alapomu of Apomu, Oba Kayode Adenekan-Afolabi, and the Muslim community in Apomu are currently at loggerheads over the stool of Chief Imam of the town in Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State.

As gathered, the hullabaloo began after the demise of the immediate past Chief Imam of Apomu. The next in rank to the deceased religious leader, according to sources, that was supposed to take over was not allowed, as a powerful group with the Muslim community in the town rose against the next-in-rank and threw their wait behind another person, who is also in the chieftaincy line of the Chief Imam.

The development reportedly led to a cold war in the Muslim community in the town and it could not be resolved till the recent installation of Oba Adenekan-Afolabi as the Alapomu of Apomu.

The new monarch was said to have taken bold steps by suspending the activities of League of Alfas in Apomuland purportedly to prevent breakdown of law and order, and he later installed Alhaji Abdulrasaq Akinyele as Chief Imam of the town.

The installation, however, sparked faceoff between the monarch and the Muslim community in Apomu, which culminated in a petition written by Muslims in Apomu to the Osun State governor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, to intervene in the crisis for amicable resolution of the palaver. The Muslims also questioned why the monarch, who is a Christian, would be the one to choose Chief Imam for the town.

The content of the petition was made known to journalists on Tuesday when former Chairman of Muslim Students Society of Nigeria and the chairman, the Imam of Oke Alfa, Apomu, Adeyemo Yahaya, led some Muslims in the town to the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iyaganku, Ibadan, to express their displeasure over the development, saying the town needs quick intervention of the governor to avert bloodshed.