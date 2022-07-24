From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama, has congratulated former chief of Army Staff and Nigerian High Commissioner to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai rtd over his new chieftaincy title of Garkuwathe n Keffi.

Olowu in a congratulatory message he personally signed and made available to our correspondent commended the former Armythe recognition and honour over the ‘Garkuwan Keffi’ meaning ‘Shield’ conferred on him by Keffi Emirate Council led by Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo-Yamusa.

The monarch noted that the eminent personalities across the Drntry and the crowd that witnessed the turbaned of Ambassador Buratai at the emir’s palace in Keffi Local Government area of the state was a testimony to the good works and his contribution to the Nigerian army which he (Buratai) served meritoriously, and humanity on a selfless basis.

He said, “I want to congratulate Ambassador TY Buratai for this new chieftaincy title of ‘ Garkuwan Keffi’ meaning a ‘Shield’. This is another testimony to the fact that he is loved by many despite attempts by detractors to paint him black. I urged him to work harder because the reward of hard work is more work.

“This also testifies to the fact that people appreciate what you have done and still doing for the country. This new title should further reinvigorate you to do more for posterity,” the monarch stated.