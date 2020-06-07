Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has called on the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to legalize the use of stun guns and pepper spray for females as protective measures against rape.

Oba Akanbi pointed out that the use of the items would help the female folks in protecting themselves against rape.

The monarch made the call at the weekend against the backdrop of the rising trend of rape cases in the country, with a view to curtailing the menace which has not only brought undue trauma to victims but claimed many female lives.

“The reported cases of raping in the country in recent times is alarming and call for serious concerns by responsible stakeholders. Apart from constitutional penalties against rapists, I want to charge the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to consider legalization of the use of stun guns and pepper spray by females as protective items and measures against rape,” the monarch said.

“Many ladies have been raped and killed. I believe strongly that the items, when approved for females will protect them against such an unjust treatment and return sanctity to our society,” the monarch stressed.

“Obviously, constitutional provision is a long term punishment for rape offence, but pepper spray and stun gun are short term defence measures. The defence instruments could form part of females’ accessories in their hand bags and purses,” he added.

“Nigerian governments should enforce penalties against rapists. Legislators can come up with stricter legislations to protect the pride of Nigerian females and approve the use of defence items. Doing such will speak sense to irresponsible randy men and restore normalcy,” he noted.

The Oluwo further stated:

“The spate of reoccurrences of rape in this country is at an alarming rate. It must be checkmated through further constitutional legislations and bring sanity to our society and respect the dignity of Nigerian females.

“There are training sessions available overseas even in South Africa for females to learn how to use it in warding off attackers.

“Rapists are cowards and not humans. The trauma of their victims is an eternal curse of no remedy. Raped victims are no doubt mentally disturbed and emotionally imbalanced.

While further proffering solutions to the rape saga, the Oluwo stressed:

“Raped victims should not be ashamed. They should speak out and be assisted. It is never the end of life. Though, it’s an ugly experience it should be shared overtly or covertly to unravel and penalize offenders to serve as a deterrent to others. A problem shared is a problem solved. If shared, many ladies will learn to prevent a similar experience.

While urging perpetrators to desist from the act, he noted: “The perpetrators should not take advantage of a lady without her consent. Even, a responsible husband and wife seek each other’s consent before engaging in sex. No lady should be forced into sex. Sex should be handled with dignity and should be respected through mutual consent by both genders.