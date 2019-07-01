The Olowu of Owu Kuta, Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude, has charged Nigerians to avoid making uncomplementary remarks about the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, and quoting him out of context.

Oba Oyelude, who described the general as gallant and patriotic, stated that the COAS does not deserve public opprobrium, as the act was capable of demoralising the service on the field.

He said that since Buratai was appointed in July 2015, he had put up demonstrable leadership that, according to him, was responsible for the success so far recorded in the ongoing battle against insurgency and terrorism in the country.

“It is high time Nigerians realised the fact that military operations anywhere in the world require focus and absolute concentration. And in a situation whereby our soldiers are easily distracted through uncomplemetary statements, the result is coming back to us. No nation can develop in the absence of peace. We should rather encourage our soldiers to bring us lasting peace. Nobody should be happy with the spread of crime. And these security personnel are the ones to tackle the problem,” he said.

The Olowu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for retaining the service chiefs to complete thier assignment, saying the President’s decision was evidence of his confidence in the service chiefs’ capability to achieve more results and leaves the armed forces better than they met it.

The monarch reasoned that Buhari must have realised that change of military leadership would be counter-productive in the grounds so far covered, hence his retention of the service chiefs,

“I think what is required at the moment is change of operational approach and not military leadership change.

“The current retention of the service chiefs by the President did not come as a surprise being that he is also a successful military tactician who knows the nitty-gritty involved in operations as those faced by Nigerian Army under General Buratai. Mr. President knows the significance of continuity on this assignment. I am very happy at this development. It means we are moving close to the end of this insecurity,” he said.

Oba Oyelude, therefore, urged the COAS to not misplace the confidence that Buhari has reposed in him, calling him to be stiffer in his disciplinarian roles where and when necessary because, according to him, discipline makes the military the most respected institution among security organisations world over.

“This development means all eyes are on the service chiefs to prove President Buhari right that they are capable to further meet the expectations of his administration.

“As a traditional ruler, it is part of my responsibilities to commend when necessary and caution when it is also important. Nigerians should join those of us who see and appreciate the work so far done by our soldiers,” he said,

Lastly, all agents and sponsors of the proposal for leadership change in the military should be patriotic in reasoning that it was absolutely the prerogative of the President, “I implore all Nigerians to support our army.”