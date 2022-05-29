From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has expressed disappointment over the division among Yoruba political leaders ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The monarch said he was surprised at the magnitude of the sharp division most especially among Yoruba political leaders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as “a clear demonstration of disunity.”

In a statement made available to our correspondent by his press secretary, Alli Ibrahim, on Sunday, he called on the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and all South West Governors, both ex and serving, noting that surviving generation will never forgive them should they fail to brighten the political fortune of Yorubaland ahead of 2023 general elections.

The monarch enjoined Tinubu to reunite his political house in the interest of the Yoruba race, saying “reuniting the Yorubaland political forces in the ruling APC can be achieved by subduing individual ego of its actors.

“This is the most critical time in the political history of Yorubaland. As a father, I’m worried. Yoruba socio elite and socio-political platforms should gear up. I appeal to Asiwaju to play his fatherly socio-political salvage of the political destiny of Yorubaland. We must not make another mistake. The golden opportunity is here,” Oluwo added.