Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, yesterday urged political leaders in the country to visit Chief Obafemi Awolowo resident to draw inspirations from the foundation of good governance the late sage had laid and demonstrated in the country’s sociopolitical and economic firmament during his life time.

Oba Akanbi, who made the call while extolling the legacies of Awolowo, stressed that such visits would offer the leaders the privilege to access and apply the good governance legacy that the late politician set to be able to galvanise good governance in their various leadership positions.

Akanbi said during his recent visit to the Ikenne home of Awolowo, he was able to discover archives that have undying records and testaments that the late sage actually left his foot prints in the sand of time in the light of fulfilling the yearnings of people for good governance.

He said such records would continue to serve as corrective measures for leadership errors that have precipitated some sociopolitical and economic crises in the country.

The Oluwo said the volume of archival materials at the residence of the late politician backed up with dates, would, no doubt, encourage service to humanity.