The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, has cautioned those stocking the drumbeat of war to have a rethink in the interest of the nation.

The monarch made the call against the backdrop of the sharp reaction of the Yoruba to the growing level of insecurity in the Southwest, saying his concern was informed by his unpalatable experience during the Liberian war, where he fought on the side of Charles Taylor.

Oba Akanbi’s concern followed the recent letter written by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, to President Muhammadu Buhari. While acknowledging the concern expressed by the revered monarch in his letter, he said self-help would only aggravate the current security challenge facing the country rather than solving it. Instead, he stressed the need for collective action of all stakeholders to the problem of insecurity prevalent in all zones of the country.