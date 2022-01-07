Traditional rulers in Osun under the umbrella of Osun State Traditional Council of Obas, yesterday, lauded the modest achievements of the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola administration in the last three years.

They also urged him not to be distracted by political traducers and detractors whose sole interest is to destabilise his government and cause undue structural division before the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

They reaffirmed their unflinching support and cooperation for his administration which they described as one of the best in the history of the state since its creation.

This is even as the governor paid an unscheduled visit to Council of Obas and declared his intention to run for second term as part of efforts to consolidate on the good works and appreciable performance of the administration.

It was a meeting where different issues bordering on culture, tradition, good governance and development of the state were discussed by the monarchs.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues at the monthly meeting of the traditional rulers usually held at the Conference Hall, Finance Building, State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, chairman of the Osun State Traditional Council of Obas and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, applauded the tremendous achievements the administration had made since its inception and reiterated the monarchs’ readiness and commitment to give necessary support to the governor towards the actualisation of his dreams.

Ogunwusi, who described the governor’s visit as first of its kind in the history of the state, said his high sense of modesty, prudence, probity and integrity necessitated their decision to continuously give him all-round support.

“I have been on the throne for over six years. No governor has ever come to visit us as he did today. Though they tried their best to leave us alone for us not to be partisan, this time around, we are very joyous that the governor brought around the entire governance structure to come and see the way we operate; and with all humility too, the governor sat as one of the floor members.

“What we normally see in the past were commissioners and special advisers. But today, Mr. Governor sat with us and we were able to rob minds together on the need to take our state to greater heights. We are very appreciative of this gesture and we are very proud of him for creating something out of nothing. We will continue to pray for him on the thrones of our forebears.

“We urge him not to be distracted by political traducers and detractors. They may be saying a lot. It is for him to remain on track and not allow anything to make him lose track. I personally love him because of his meek character and silent achievements he has made so far.

“On his intention to run for second term, we have prayed for him dutifully. Don’t forget, we are not politicians, we are royal fathers. But we like his style. We like what he is doing because he is a man of very few words; yet, he is putting a very outstanding performance that we can all see. He carries us along with his plans on what he wants to do.