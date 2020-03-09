Some traditional rulers and old students’ associations of public schools in Osun have commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the review of the state’s education policy, describing it as a welcome development.

The state government had, on March 2, announced the abolition of same school uniform and the reversal of the 4-5-3-4 education policy among other policies introduced by the immediate past administration of governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Aregbesola, while in office, had changed the 6-3-3-4 national education policy to 4-5-3-4 and adopted the use of single uniform regime.

The former governor also merged many schools, changed the identities of some, reclassified others and abolished single sex schools.

In their reactions, the alumni association of Baptist High School, Osogbo, commended Oyetola for listening to the yearnings of the people.

The association, in a statement by its President, Olaide Adedokun, said they received the news of the review of the education policy with a deep sigh of relief and profound gratitude to the state government.

“We are particularly glad for the reversal to the 6-3-3-4 education system, reversal of the single uniform policy as well as the review of the policy of mixing students in schools meant for single sex,” the association said in the statement.

Also, traditional rulers in the state declared their support for the review of the education policy.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by the royal fathers, under the aegis of Osun Conference of Traditional Rulers, at the end of their meeting in Iragbiji, yesterday.