Following the gale of endorsements and solidarity coming from different quarters for Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin; Alawo of Awo, Oba Abdul-Rasaq Ajibade Ajiboye; and Aragberi of Iragberi, Oba Agbooade Makanju, said they were resolute to return the Governor for second term as best way to reciprocate his good gesture in turning around the fortune of the State.

The traditional rulers admitted that the style of governance of Governor Oyetola has further endeared him to the masses, particularly the monarchs who have benefitted tremendously since the inception of his administration.

This is even as the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Mexico, Adejare Bello, reaffirmed the readiness of the people of the state to re-elect the governor saying, “It won’t be business as usual particularly in Ede Federal Constituency”

The Governor’s Campaign Council on Thursday moved the campaign trail to Egbedore and Ejigbo Local Government Areas in Ede Federal Constituency of the State.

Speaking in his palace, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin, reaffirmed his support for the re-election of the Governor.

Oba Oyesosin who described Governor Oyetola as a man of noble ideas and developmental initiatives said he (Oyetola) has convinced him and many to earn their support for second term.

He acknowledged the numerous government’s interventions and supports the people of Ejigbo have benefitted from his government saying, “We have seen all you have been doing, particularly for Ejigbo.”

Also speaking, the Alawo of Awo, Oba Abdul-Rasaq Ajibade Ajiboye, expressed confidence in the ability of Governor Oyetola to take the state to enviable heights.

