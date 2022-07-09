From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A motorcyclist, whose name was not ascertained, died in an accident that occurred in Osogbo, Osun State, on Saturday.

It was gathered that the accident occurred at Service Area, Agunbelewo, Osogbo, around 2:30 pm.

An eyewitness account revealed that the deceased wanted to overtake another motorcycle when he hit a coming Toyota Camry with registration number Lagos KSF 566 HA.

It was gathered that the deceased died on the spot while others involved in the accident were taken to the hospital.

A police source who visited the scene said the vehicle has been taken to the traffic unit of the police station.

Read also: Police foil attempt to abduct Delta chief