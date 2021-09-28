From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), said it has rescued 43 victims in Osun State, this year.

The Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Saadu Mustapha, disclosed this to newsmen in Osogbo, during a courtesy and sensitization visit to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, on Tuesday.

He disclosed that the agency is also investigating another 28 reported cases and promised to take necessary action upon conclusion of the investigation.

Mustapha who described human trafficking as a national embarrassment, expressed displeasure over the increased rate of the menace in Nigeria.

Noting that the provision of the new law as reviewed in 2015, prescribed a jail term without an option of fine for anybody found guilty of the crime, Mustapha warned perpetrators to desist from such acts.

He also solicited the support of Journalists and other stakeholders to cooperate with the agency in fighting the crime.

“We are here to solicit your support because we can not fight this crime alone. The perpetrators are not relenting. They use several means every time. We must therefore join hands together to win this war against trafficking.”