From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, on Wednesday, advised the newly recruited officers to be alert in their work as they would be needed in fighting insecurity.

State Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja, who said there is the need to put an end to the numerous security challenges presently confronting the country, urged the newly recruited personnel to efficiently perform all tasks given to them during the training.

He commended the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for the timely recruitment of fresh hands into the system to defend their fatherland, saying: ‘The recruitment and the training would help curb incessant criminal activities in the country at a time that our dear nation is facing security challenges occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram terrorist, armed bandits, kidnappers, vandals, and other criminal activities.’

However, Ocheja informed the newly recruited personnel that their mental, physical and moral alertness is highly needed, saying that the prevailing insecurity can be surmounted by the collective resolve and efforts of everyone.

‘During this training, put your certificates aside, and obey all legitimate orders issued by your instructors. This is a regimented environment. It is a place different from where you are coming from. You are expected to be highly disciplined and obedient,’ he said.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Atanda Olabisi, noted that the training commenced on Monday, April 4.