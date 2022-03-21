From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has charged traditional rulers to employ alternative dispute resolution to prevent non-criminal cases from going to court.

The State Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja, gave the charge during a peace advocacy visit to the Ataoja Of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

A statement by the spokesperson of the command in the state, Atanda Olabisi, stated that the visit was to intimate the monarch and the council of Chiefs on NSCDC (Amendment) Act 2007 that empowers the Corps to arrange and mediate in the settlement of disputes among willing members of the public.

The commandant who was represented by the Head of Peace and Conflicts Management, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC), Abere Oluwafemi, implored the monarch and the Council of Chiefs to be the mouthpiece of the Corps in telling their subjects of the need to take their non-criminal cases that could be settled through Alternative Dispute Resolution with emphasis on mediation to the Civil Defence offfices nearest to them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

While assuring the traditional institution of the readiness of the Corps to be judicious in the discharge of the Corps’ mandates, Oluwafemi promised that the Peace and Conflict Management Unit would be unbiased in the discharge of its duties.

The monarch, Oba Olanipekun, who commended the Corps for carrying out its mandates, promised to carry the message of the peace advocacy on Alternative Disputes Resolution to every nook and cranny of the town.

Noting that the traditional chiefs from various quarters are present at the meeting, the monarch assured the corps of the readiness to support them in preaching alternative peaceful resolution.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .