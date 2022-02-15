From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has secured a court order to destroy 56,400 litres of adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (diesel).

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Atanda Olabisi, stated that Justice Nathaniel Ayoola-Emannuel of a Federal High Court, Osogbo, also ordered the auctioning of the three tankers, conveying the diesel.

The tankers are to be auctioned by licensed auctioneer while the proceeds, after the deduction of the expenses incurred, would be remitted into the treasury of the Federal Government.

The tankers with registration numbers: XT 985 MUS (LAGOS) had 17,000litres, FST 460 XA (LAGOS) had 220,000litres, and FST 709 XB (LAGOS) had 17,400 litres of adulterated diesel.

The spokesperson of NSCDC explained that the forfeited tankers have been in the custody of the NSCDC as exhibits since November 10, 2013, when the respondents were arrested.

Olabisi explained that the defendant/respondents were investigated and arraigned in court under Section 1(17) and (18) (i) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, wherein they were granted bail and, subsequently, jumped bail.

The state commandant, CC Emmanuel Ocheja, vowed that no matter the antics employed by persons bent on frustrating the policies of the government, the arms of the law would get them and justice will be served.