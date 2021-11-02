From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Osun State chapter, has organised an endorsement rally in support of the reelection bid of the Governor of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, ahead of the July 16th gubernatorial election.

In a statement issued and personally signed by the state Chairman of the union who also doubles as the SouthWest Chairman of the Union, Comrade Olalekan Folorunsho, popularly referred to as Salami, the Union said they are organising the rally because Oyetola has performed beyond expectations.

“All our members in all the local governments of the state have met, and we have agreed to fully support the performing Governor in the 2022 election, and that is why we are staging a solidarity march and rally for him on Wednesday. He is a very good listener, easy-going and peaceful man, he has cancelled half salary and he’s not disturbing anybody or our union, everybody is happy with him”, Salami said.

He added that: ”As part of programmes lined up for tomorrow’s rally, all members of the NURTW in the state will walk in solidarity from our State Office to the Freedom park, to sensitive the public and enumerate reasons why we are declaring our support for Ilerioluwa.

“We have invited State Chairmen across the South West, among who are Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (Mc Oluomo) of Lagos State branch and Alhaji Olajide Abideen Ejiogbe of Oyo State to join the rally which will have in attendance the Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and members of his cabinet, and it will start by 10 am Wednesday. We hereby invite members and residents of Osun State to join us for the warm reception organised in honour of the Governor,” the Union leader added.