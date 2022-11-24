From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun State have embarked on sensitisation of market women to the need to adopt hygienic practices and keep the market environment clean.

The corps under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) who are the Community Development Service Group, stormed the Sasa market at Oke-Baale, Osogbo, to engage in sanitation with the market women.

The President of the group, Dunni Thomas, explained that the group was working towards the NYSC 17 SDGs focusing on the 6th goal tagged ‘Clean Water and Sanitation.’

She said the sensitisation programme was organised to create awareness, educate and enlighten the market men and women on cleanliness, and adopt a healthy market lifestyle for the health benefit of consumers.

“Cleanliness is next to godliness. Perishable and non-perishable products are sold here which has made it imperative to understand the essence of cleanliness. What we consume and the effect of these foods in our body system are determined by how they are handled before consumption,” she added.

The Iyaloja of Sasa Market, Mrs Adijat Maruf, said that traders are always advised not to dispose of waste indiscriminately, commending the corps members for complementing their efforts through the sensitisation.

She said, “we expect the government to do everything for us but should the government also sweep and clean our environment for us? That is the reason we must always play our parts duly,” she added.

The coordinator of the Hausa traders in the market, Alhaji Shehu, also commended the corps members for carrying out the sanitation exercise.