Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government, yesterday described the face-off between Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi and Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo as unfortunate and embarrassing.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode.

According to the statement, the traditional rulers ought to protect and preserve the sacredness of traditional institutions.

It added that a situation where royal fathers engage in public display of temperament do not edify the revered stools of ‘our forebears’.

“We believe in the dignity of traditional stools and sacredness of royalty. We will continue to preach peace among all our citizens and harmonious relationship among our traditional rulers.

“Government is aware that the council of traditional rulers has stepped into the matter and we are confident that the council will take appropriate steps to preserve peaceful co-existence among the Obas. We do not want any crisis in any part of the state,” the government said in the statement.

Oluwo had, last Friday, allegedly attacked the fellow monarch during a peace meeting at the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone II, Police Headquarters, Abere, Osogbo, Bashir Makama, over a land tussle among the traditional rulers.

The monarch (Oluwo), however, said in a statement that his action was a self-defence as the Agbowu was pointing his staff of office at him and attempting to stick his eyes with it.

Meanwhile, scores of protesters from three local government areas, including Olaoluwa, Iwo and Ayedire, yesterday embarked on a peaceful protest to demand the suspension of Oba Akanbi for assaulting Oba Akinropo.

The protesters’ spokesperson and former House of Assembly member, Sikiru Araoye, said the protest became imperative to draw government’s attention to the need to promptly intervene in the matter in order to douse the rising tension over the attack.

He said the protest was also due to the fact that the governor had kept mum since the incident happened on Friday, adding that such silence was not golden.

Araoye disclosed that over 50 communities in the Iwo axis had unanimously resolved that Oluwo’s continuity on the throne posed a serious threat to the peace of not only Iwo land, but also its environs, and Osun State in general.

“The manner in which Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa was attacked by Oluwo, which landed him in the hospital where he is still receiving treatment till now is barbaric. It is unbecoming of our royal institution.

“Osun State government must move fast and prevent this issue from snowballing into communal clashes that could be difficult to curtail.

“All the communities in Iwo axis are tired of this present Oluwo. He has bastardised our traditional institution and desecrated the sanctity of that revered stool. We hereby demand his suspension without delay,” Araoye said.