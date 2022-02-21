From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Separate accidents that happened in Osun State, on Monday, claimed one life while another five passengers injured.

The accident that occurred at the Ilesa-Ipetu expressway around 9:22 claimed one life while four others were injured.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Agnes Ogungbemi, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, where the injured victims are also receiving treatment.

She explained that the lone accident occurred due to overspeeding.

According to FRSC, the vehicle with registration number AKD 525 FC had seven passengers.

Ogungbemi disclosed that one motorcyclist collided with a car with registration number SD 384 DV along Ife-Osogbo way, Ile-Ife.

She stated that the injured victim was rushed to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, for treatment.