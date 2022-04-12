From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Youth Parliament (OYP) on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence on the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode.

The indigenous group of Osun state then told the Inspector General of Police that they were comfortable with CP Olawale Olokode as commissioner of Police as a competent hand to manage the security situation in the state.

The group, which spoke through its Speaker in Kaduna, Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi, said, “it is not only political but unpatriotic for anyone to call for the removal of a performing commissioner of police.

“After evaluation of the press statement released by the Police public relations officer clarifying the circumstances behind the death of Mr Abiola, the OYP realized that demanding the removal of the Osun State police boss has a political undertone and we condemn it in totality.

“In the press statement published by the Osun State Police public relations officer, the police made it known to the public that the deceased sustained an injury during the exchange of gunshots with Nigerian men of police while his other gangs ran away before the police succeeded in getting one of them arrested.

“The claim by a group called Osun police watch claimed that Mr Abiola was killed in front of his house contradicted the press statement by the state police command. The OYP as an indigenous group of Osun state had set up 21 men investigation committee to investigate this issue.

“But before the conclusion of our investigation, we condemn in totality the bias, sponsored, political and unpatriotic stands of a group demanding the removal of Osun commissioner of police, the best Police boss Osun ever had.

“Since he resumed office as the commissioner of police in the state, robbery, kidnapping, Yahoo Yahoo and rituals have reduced drastically in our state. We encourage him to remain resolute in making our dear state the safest in the country”, he added.