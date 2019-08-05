Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

People of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, will today witness the traditional cleansing of the Osogbo town, being called ‘Iwopopo’, as part of pre-festival events that will herald the Osun Osogbo festival.

Lead Consultant of Esquire Global, the official marketing firm of the festival, Tunde Muraina, made this known in a statement in Ibadan, yesterday.

He said Osun State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OSUCCIMA) has also indicated its readiness to collaborate with the state government, Osun State Heritage Council and Esquire Global in their quest to have a successful 2019 Osun Osogbo Festival that will trigger entrepreneurship and job creation.

Muraina explained that collaboration was announced by the OSUCCIMA acting Director General, Jide Falohun, who was quoted to have said the vision of the collaboration borders on the need to leverage on the platform of Osun Osogbo Festival to boost job creation, entrepreneurship, commerce and business in the state.