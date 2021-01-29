Secretary to the Osun State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has self-bankrolled street lighting projects in the sleepy community of Iwoye, his home town.

Various accounts given by the residents revealed that the past five or six years had been a nightmare because the town had no street light.

Life was drab, dull and bereft of the usual hustle and bustle of night life. A visit to Iwoye last night, however, revealed a new lease of life with the street light project which was greeted with euphoria and excitement by the people as best captured by Chief Akande Emiloju, the Balogun of Iwoye land in Egbedore Local Government.

“Iwoye now wears a new, modern look with an ambience of safety, better and cleaner environment,” Chief Emiloju said.

Also speaking, a politician and councillor representing ward seven of Egbedore Local Government, Mrs Alabi Oluwatoyin, described Prince Oyebamiji’s gesture as a selfless resolve to make a difference for Iwoye community and the state of Osun at large

A drive round the small but famous town whose residents are mostly farmers revealed that night life was gradually picking up with the strategically installed electricity poles, wall brackets and other fittings that compliment the street light project.

According to Chief Adeyemo James Oladepo, the Mogaji of Iwoye, what Prince Oyebamiji has done and is still doing to make life better for the people of Iwoye is a true replica of what the Oyetola administration is doing for the people of Osun.