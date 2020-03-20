Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has ordered the audit of the OYES cadets to ascertain their population and veracity of various engagements.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Yemi Lawal, said that the exercise was embarked upon on Wednesday, March 18, and conducted all over the state, but was met with stiff resistance from few individuals who thought the exercise was to downsize the workforce of the cadets.

“The state government of Osun under the leadership of our Executive Governor does not intend to downsize the OYES cadet corps, but rather to audit the programme and ensure sustainability for the benefit of citizens of Osun. The exercise when concluded will strengthen the corp as well as improve the programme tremendously.For the sake of emphasis, the audit exercise is not aimed at downsizing the workforce but strengthening it to be more productive,” Lawal said.

The statement assured the people of Osun that “as a responsible government, the good people of the State of Osun deserve the best and the government is committed to ensuring this to reposition the State of Osun for a better tomorrow.”